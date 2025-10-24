AutoML beginner's guide

Image

After your model is trained, you will receive a summary of the model's performance. Click evaluate or see full evaluation to view a detailed analysis.

Debugging a model is more about debugging the data than the model itself. If at any point your model starts acting in an unexpected manner as you're evaluating its performance before and after pushing to production, you should return and check your data to see where it might be improved.

What kinds of analysis can I perform in Vertex AI?

Note: The following information applies to the classification objective only. In the Vertex AI evaluate section, you can assess your custom model's performance using the model's output on test examples, and common machine learning metrics. In this section, we will cover what each of these concepts mean.

The model output

The score threshold

True positives, true negatives, false positives, and false negatives

Precision and recall

Precision/recall curves

Average precision

How do I interpret the model's output?

Vertex AI pulls examples from your test data to present entirely new challenges for your model. For each example, the model outputs a series of numbers that communicate how strongly it associates each label with that example. If the number is high, the model has high confidence that the label should be applied to that document.



What is the Score Threshold?

We can convert these probabilities into binary 'on'/'off' values by setting a score threshold. The score threshold refers to the level of confidence the model must have to assign a category to a test item. The score threshold slider in the Google Cloud console is a visual tool to test the effect of different thresholds for all categories and individual categories in your dataset. If your score threshold is low, your model will classify more images, but runs the risk of misclassifying a few images in the process. If your score threshold is high, your model classifies fewer images, but it has a lower risk of misclassifying images. You can tweak the per-category thresholds in the Google Cloud console to experiment. However, when using your model in production, you must enforce the thresholds you found optimal on your side.





What are True Positives, True Negatives, False Positives, False Negatives?

After applying the score threshold, the inferences made by your model will fall in one of the following four categories:

We can use these categories to calculate precision and recall — metrics that help us gauge the effectiveness of our model.

What are precision and recall?

Precision and recall help us understand how well our model is capturing information, and how much it's leaving out. Precision tells us, from all the test examples that were assigned a label, how many actually were supposed to be categorized with that label. Recall tells us, from all the test examples that should have had the label assigned, how many were actually assigned the label.





Should I optimize for precision or recall?

Depending on your use case, you may want to optimize for either precision or recall. Consider the following two use cases when deciding which approach works best for you.

Use Case: Privacy in images

Suppose you want to create a system that automatically detects sensitive information and blurs it out.



False positives in this case would be, things that don't need to be blurred that get blurred, which can be annoying but not detrimental.





False negatives in this case would be things that need to be blurred that fail to get blurred, like a credit card, which can lead to identity theft.

In this case, you would want to optimize for recall. This metric measures, for all the inferences made, how much is being left out. A high-recall model is likely to label marginally relevant examples. This is useful for cases where your category has scarce training data.

Use case: Stock photo search

Suppose you want to create a system that finds the best stock photo for a given keyword.

A false positive in this case would be returning an irrelevant image. Since your product prides itself on returning only the best-match images, this would be a major failure.

A false negative in this case would be failing to return a relevant image for a keyword search. Since many search terms have thousands of photos that are a strong potential match, this is fine.

In this case, you would want to optimize for precision. This metric measures, for all the inferences made, how correct they are. A high-precision model is likely to label only the most relevant examples, which is useful for cases where your class is common in the training data.

How do I use the Confusion Matrix?





How do I interpret the precision-recall curves?



The score threshold tool lets you explore how your chosen score threshold affects precision and recall. As you drag the slider on the score threshold bar, you can see where that threshold places you on the precision-recall tradeoff curve, as well as how that threshold affects your precision and recall individually (for multiclass models, on these graphs, precision and recall means the only label used to calculate precision and recall metrics is the top-scored label in the set of labels we return). This can help you find a good balance between false positives and false negatives.

Once you've chosen a threshold that seems to be acceptable for your model as a whole, click the individual labels and see where that threshold falls on their per-label precision-recall curve. In some cases, it might mean you get a lot of incorrect inferences for a few labels, which might help you decide to choose a per-class threshold that's customized to those labels. For example, say you look at your houses dataset and notice that a threshold at 0.5 has reasonable precision and recall for every image type except "Tudor", perhaps because it's a very general category. For that category, you see tons of false positives. In that case, you might decide to use a threshold of 0.8 just for "Tudor" when you call the classifier for inferences.

What is average precision?

A useful metric for model accuracy is the area under the precision-recall curve. It measures how well your model performs across all score thresholds. In Vertex AI, this metric is called Average Precision. The closer to 1.0 this score is, the better your model is performing on the test set; a model guessing at random for each label would get an average precision around 0.5.