Vertex AI Search lets developers, even those with limited machine learning skills, tap into the power of Google's foundation models and search and recommendation expertise to create enterprise-grade generative AI applications for search and recommendations. You can use these apps for AI-enabled search, browse, grounded answer generation, and recommendations.

This user guide talks about Vertex AI Search and all its offerings in detail.

For a working demo of Vertex AI Search, see the Try it section.

Product rebrand: This product has been renamed since its introduction. Some of the former names include AI Applications, Agent Builder, Vertex AI Search and Conversation, Enterprise Search, and Generative AI App Builder. Regardless of the rebrand, the product's functionalities, such as search, recommendations, generative AI answers, and browse, remain true to the Google quality.

Try Vertex AI Search

The following is a working demo of Vertex AI Search, indexed on the Vertex AI Search documentation. It can retrieve search results and provide answers generated by the Gemini model based on those results.

This demo is deployed with the following:

The search widget. The search widget provides an out-of-the-box UI for search. It can be added to a web page by pasting a few lines of code.

Advanced website indexing. Turning on advanced website indexing lets you use features like summarization, search with answers, automatic index refresh, and more.

Try searching for something like What is Vertex AI Search?

Information retrieval using AI and LLMs

Vertex AI Search brings together the power of deep information retrieval, state-of-the-art natural language processing, and the latest in large language model (LLM) processing to understand user intent and return the most relevant results for the user.

With Vertex AI Search, you can build a Google-quality search app on data you control. You also have the option to use the search results that you retrieve to ground generative AI LLM responses. For more information, see the blog post Your RAG powered by Google Search.

With recommendations, you can build a recommendations app across your data that suggests content similar to the content that the user is viewing.

An easy experience to get started

Vertex AI Search makes it easy to get started with high-quality search or recommendations based on data that you provide. As part of the setup experience, you can:

Use your existing Google Account or sign up for one.

Use your existing Google Cloud project or create one.

Create an app and attach a data store to it. Provide data to search or recommend by entering the URLs for your website content, importing your data from BigQuery or Cloud Storage, or importing FHIR R4 data from Cloud Healthcare API, or uploading through RESTful CRUD APIs. Syncing data from third-party data sources is available in Preview with allowlist. For more information, see About apps and data stores

Embed JavaScript widgets and API samples to integrate search or recommendations into your website or applications.

Search apps

With Vertex AI Search, you can quickly build a Google-quality search app on your own data and embed a search bar in your web pages or app.

You can create the following different types of search apps:

Custom search. Apply custom search to websites or to data stores containing your proprietary data, giving your customers Google-quality search experiences on the content that you want them to see. For more information, see Introduction to custom search and Get started with custom search.

Media search. This is a search capability specially designed for media content such as movies, videos, and music. With media search, audiences can efficiently find the media content that they want to view or listen to. For more information, see Introduction to media search and recommendations and Get started with media search.

Healthcare search. This is a search capability that lets you query healthcare records stored in FHIR data stores. You can import FHIR resources that contain clinical data from your Cloud Healthcare API FHIR store. You can also search unstructured data, such as images, PDF files, and RTF files, referenced by the FHIR resources.

Recommendation apps

You can quickly build a state-of-the-art recommendations app on your own data that can suggest content similar to the content that the user is viewing.

You can create the following two different types of recommendations apps:

Key features

Out-of-the-box natural language understanding and semantic search. Get a high-quality search experience without needing to implement and maintain systems that perform keyword searches or pattern matching.

Get a high-quality search experience without needing to implement and maintain systems that perform keyword searches or pattern matching. Out-of-the-box capabilities to understand synonyms, correct spellings, and auto-suggest searches. Improve the user's search experience without the need to implement complex natural language processing techniques.

Improve the user's search experience without the need to implement complex natural language processing techniques. Generative AI. Get generative AI-powered summarization and conversational search for unstructured documents.

Get generative AI-powered summarization and conversational search for unstructured documents. Out-of-the-box recommendations. Get state-of-the art, ML-based content and metadata understanding that lets your users quickly find content that is similar to the content that they're viewing.

Get state-of-the art, ML-based content and metadata understanding that lets your users quickly find content that is similar to the content that they're viewing. Vertex AI Search console and APIs. Use the AI Applications page of the console or Google's APIs to set up a search app for your public websites or for your structured or unstructured data.

Use the AI Applications page of the console or Google's APIs to set up a search app for your public websites or for your structured or unstructured data. Out-of-the-box widget. Integrate search into your website. For more information, see Add the search widget to a web page.

Integrate search into your website. For more information, see Add the search widget to a web page. Self learning. Get self-learning ranking models and advanced analytics. This requires the user's clickstream.

Get self-learning ranking models and advanced analytics. This requires the user's clickstream. Optimization for media. Create recommendation and search apps optimized for media content.

Create recommendation and search apps optimized for media content. Natural language querying of healthcare data. Search FHIR resources without prior knowledge of any query language.

Search FHIR resources without prior knowledge of any query language. Context-aware healthcare searches. Find search results with semantic relevance that a structured FHIR search might miss.

Google Cloud console or the API?

You can implement Vertex AI Search in any of the following ways:

Use the Google Cloud console. Use the AI Applications page of the console for a quick-start experience using a web interface. From the console, you can create your search app, import your data, test the user experience, and view analytics.

Use the AI Applications page of the console for a quick-start experience using a web interface. From the console, you can create your search app, import your data, test the user experience, and view analytics. Use the Discovery Engine API. Use the Discovery Engine API when you're ready to integrate search or recommendations into your website or applications.

Use the Discovery Engine API when you're ready to integrate search or recommendations into your website or applications. Use both the Google Cloud console and the API. You can set up your app and import your data using the console, for example, and then use the API to test the user experience and integrate it into your website or application.

Product name terminology

Vertex AI Search is a child product of AI Applications. Because this documentation set only discusses Vertex AI Search, you won't see much mention of AI Applications in these pages. However, the AI Applications name is used on the Google Cloud console UI.