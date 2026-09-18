Cloud Tools deprecations

The Google Cloud Platform Terms of Service (section "Discontinuation of Services") defines the deprecation policy that applies to Google Cloud Tools. The deprecation policy only applies to the services, features, or products listed therein.
After a service, feature, or product is officially deprecated, it continues to be available for at least the period of time defined in the Terms of Service. After this period of time, the service is scheduled for shutdown.
For the available Google Cloud tools and services, see the Application development overview page.
|Feature
|Deprecated date
|Shutdown date
|Details
|Google Cloud Tools for Visual Studio
|March 2, 2026
|April 2, 2026
|As of the deprecation date, Cloud Tools for Visual Studio is removed from distribution, and Cloud Tools for Visual Studio is not being actively maintained. Cloud Tools for Visual Studio has not been installed by default since April 2025, and this change will likely not affect you. We recommend migrating any workflows dependent on these tools to the gcloud CLI or the Client Libraries to ensure future compatibility and support.
|Google Cloud Tools for PowerShell
|January 14, 2026
|February 16, 2026
|As of the deprecation date, Cloud Tools for PowerShell can no longer be installed using the Google Cloud CLI, and Cloud Tools for PowerShell is not being actively maintained. If you have previously downloaded the software, you can continue to use Cloud Tools for PowerShell, and you can continue to install Cloud Tools for PowerShell manually from an archived Google Cloud CLI version (550.0.0 or older). However, it is strongly recommended that you directly use the Google Cloud CLI in PowerShell, instead of using Cloud Tools for PowerShell. For a brief walkthrough to using the gcloud CLI in a similar manner to Cloud Tools for PowerShell, see Using the Google Cloud SDK with PowerShell.
|Google Cloud Tools for Android Studio
|September 4, 2025
|The Cloud Code for IntelliJ plugin is now supported in Android Studio. This replaces the Google Cloud Tools for Android Studio plugin. Please submit feedback or feature requests through Cloud Code for IntelliJ's GitHub page.